Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them.

It’s Facebook.

In a partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, the company on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone for making calls, a companion app that isn’t Facebook and a charging case.

The spectacles cost $299 and are available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, Ireland and Australia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) faces a first-degree murder charge. He and Anthony Salcido Sr....
UPDATE: Police records bring out new details in woman’s murder
According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Farmers Investment Co. closing its pecan processing plant
Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting on Tucson’s south side.
Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s south side
Officers and crews work to clear the road.
One injured in rollover crash in Marana

Latest News

A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman claims she was escorted off plane due to 'unacceptable' outfit
Returned amounts ranged from $1 to $166,000.
Arizona returned more than $48 million in unclaimed property last fiscal year
Mobile sports betting went live in Arizona 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
How to place a sports bet on your phone in Arizona
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine