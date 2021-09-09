FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the heat marches on...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast this week turning our temperatures up and suppressing thunderstorm activity. Expect highs in the triple digits with only isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a of high 102F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

