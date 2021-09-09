Advertise
Gov. Ducey, AG Brnovich respond to Biden COVID-19 mandates

Gov. Doug Ducey says Biden's new COVID-19 guidelines are "outrageous."
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey voiced his opposition to President Joe Biden’s recently announced COVID-19 mandates on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Ducey said in a statement Biden’s latest actions are “another egregious big government overreach.”

Biden’s plan could require as many as 100 million Americans to get the vaccine, Ducey said, by requiring private companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or impose penalties on employees that refuse.

Ducey said Biden’s approach to combating the virus is “wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good.”

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective tools to prevent the disease, but getting the vaccine is and should be a choice,” he said. “These mandates are outrageous. They will never stand up in court. We must and will push back.”

In addition to Gov. Ducey’s statement, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich also condemned Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the following statement:

“President Biden is now taking federal overreach to unheard of levels by dictating vaccine mandates for all private companies with over 100 people, federal contractors, and healthcare providers receiving federal dollars. This would be a devastating step toward the nationalization of our healthcare systems and private workforce, and greatly erode individual liberties. I am reviewing his outrageous actions and will take all legal recourse to defend our state’s sovereignty and the rights of Arizonans to make the best healthcare decisions for themselves.”

