Homicide Survivors Inc. to host pop-up gallery Sept. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homicide Survivors Inc., a nonprofit victim assistance organization, will be hosting a pop-up gallery event on Friday, Sept. 10.

There will be a live performance from guitarist Naim Amor, an online auction, and a raffle featuring handmade turntables with sound systems each designed by a local artist.

All proceeds will benefit families impacted by homicide in the Tucson community.

This is a free public event. You can register here .

Here are the event details:

Location : MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Date : Friday, September 10

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The online auction is open now until September 30 at 5:00 p.m. You can register here .

Raffle items are available to bid on now until November 5. You can register here .

