Homicide Survivors Inc. to host pop-up gallery Sept. 10
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homicide Survivors Inc., a nonprofit victim assistance organization, will be hosting a pop-up gallery event on Friday, Sept. 10.
There will be a live performance from guitarist Naim Amor, an online auction, and a raffle featuring handmade turntables with sound systems each designed by a local artist.
All proceeds will benefit families impacted by homicide in the Tucson community.
This is a free public event. You can register here.
Here are the event details:
- Location: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
- Date: Friday, September 10
- Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The online auction is open now until September 30 at 5:00 p.m. You can register here.
Raffle items are available to bid on now until November 5. You can register here.
