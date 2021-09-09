Advertise
Homicide Survivors Inc. to host pop-up gallery Sept. 10

(Homicide Survivors Inc.)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homicide Survivors Inc., a nonprofit victim assistance organization, will be hosting a pop-up gallery event on Friday, Sept. 10.

There will be a live performance from guitarist Naim Amor, an online auction, and a raffle featuring handmade turntables with sound systems each designed by a local artist.

All proceeds will benefit families impacted by homicide in the Tucson community.

This is a free public event. You can register here.

Here are the event details:

  • Location: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
  • Date: Friday, September 10
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The online auction is open now until September 30 at 5:00 p.m. You can register here.

Raffle items are available to bid on now until November 5. You can register here.

