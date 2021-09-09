How to place a sports bet on your phone in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Mobile sports betting went live in Arizona at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, with Caesars Entertainment, BetMGM, WynnBet and more coming to the state.

Arizonans can start signing up now to get exclusive deals.

DraftKings offers live in-game betting, futures betting, daily player and game odd boosts and more.

HOW TO BET ON THE APP: Create an account. Find the event and outcome you would like to bet on. Click “add to bet slip.” The green numbers on the outcome are the odds, which determine your payout. You can add up to 12 picks to your bet slip. Once you are in the bet slip, you can switch between Singles, Parlays and Round Robins. Enter the amount you would like to bet to see a potential payout. Once you are satisfied, click “PLACE BET.”

PROMOTIONS: Make your first deposit of $5 or more and place a bet of at least $1 on ANY college or pro football game and get $200 in free bets. Offering new users $150 pre-registration bonus for signing up ahead of the launch. The bonus does not require a deposit.

NOTE: DraftKings requires a driver’s license photo and SSN to sign up.

FanDuel has partnered with the Phoenix Suns as the official sportsbook and daily fantasy sports partner. The betting company also plans to build a sportsbook at Footprint Center in the near future.

HOW TO BET ON THE APP: Create an account. Select a game you would like to bet on. Choose the “more wagers” option on the app to view betting options. Once you choose an option, enter the wager amount and place the bet.

PROMOTIONS: Sign up today and unlock $100 in free credit. Sign up early to get $75 sportsbook bonus and $25 Fantasy bonus on launch day. FanDuel is offering a welcome bonus package, with up to a $1,000 risk-free bet.

NOTE: FanDuel requires SSN to sign up.

Caesars Entertainment app by William Hill is available to download in Arizona. There will also be five temporary betting windows open at Chase Field, where fans can walk up and place in-person bets. With the Caesars app, every bet a user places, whether they win or lose, will earn them Caesars Rewards. Each bet earns Caesar Rewards Tier Credits and Reward Credits. The credits can be redeemed everywhere, including free play, dining, getaways and some sports and entertainment events.

HOW TO BET ON THE APP: Create an account. Choose the sport you would like to bet on. Then, the app will take you to a list of games where users can see the spread, money line and total points for each game. Click on one of the three options and enter amount you would like to bet. The app will then calculate your total payout.

PROMOTIONS: Register today and get $100 free bet and $1 (with a real money deposit) for every point scored by AZ teams the Sept. 11 weekend. For first time app users, they can place their first bet up to $5,000 risk free until Sept. 30. Note to get the free $100 bet, users must sign up and make a deposit before Sept. 9. Players can also place a $100 bet on any NFL game between Sept. 9-30 and receive an NFL jersey of their choice.

NOTE: Caesars Entertainment requires SSN and deposit to sign up.

BetMGM previously announced their partnership with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and plans to open a sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

HOW TO BET ON THE APP: User enters a win/risk amount of their wagers*. Once they enter the amount, place your bet.

PROMOTIONS: A $200 free bet bonus will be added to your account when the app goes live. The free bonus does not require a deposit. BetMGM will also be doing a Twitter promotion, where users can like and follow this tweet to win a autographed Cardinals helmet.

*Author’s Note: Betting to risk means fans will bet a specific amount regardless of the outcome. If they win the bet, the payout is determined by the price of the odds. Betting to win means fans will risk a predetermined amount based on the odds in order to win.

NOTE: BetMGM requires SSN to sign up.

WynnBet has partnered with the San Carlos Apache Tribe to bring sports betting to Arizona. Arizona players can pre-register and deposit now before the app goes live. Players will have access to Wynn Rewards.

HOW TO BET ON THE APP: Create an account on app. Place your deposit in the “Banking” section and then place your wager. Make sure to look at all the bonuses before making a deposit or placing a bet.

PROMOTIONS: Arizonans can pre-register now to receive a $200 free bet. New users are offered a $1000 risk-free bet.

NOTE: WynnBet requires SSN to sign up.

Barstool Sportsbook has partnered with Phoenix Raceway to build a sportsbook in Avondale. Fans can attend NASCAR races and bet on live auto racing, including NASCAR Championships.

HOW TO BET ON THE APP: Create an account. Players will then be taken to the homepage, where they see upcoming or live games. Players can toggle between sports. Click the line you would like to play (ex. spread, money line, total) and type in your wager amount. Barstool will then calculate your potential payout. Once you are satisfied, click “WAGER.”

PROMOTIONS: Barstool is offering Arizonans a “2 for 1” welcome promo. After guests register, Barstool will automatically put in $10 in bonus funds to their accounts. Fans can place their first wager up to $1,000 and if your first bet loses, Barstool will issue a equal refund in site credit to a maximum of $1,000. Sponsored by Penn National Gaming, Arizonans can also unlock four free $100 bets.

NOTE: Barstool Sportsbook requires SSN to sign up.

