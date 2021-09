TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of an accident that left one person dead on Thursday, Sept. 9.

According to Tucson police, officers were called to 1522 West Miracle Mile in response to the accident.

Police say one man died at that location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

