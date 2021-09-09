Pac-12 announces 2021-22 women’s basketball weekly pairings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 on Thursday, Sept. 9, released the weekly conference matchups and sites for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season.

Arizona will host its first conference games on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 against Washington and Washington State.

The Wildcats open their conference schedule Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in Los Angeles against UCLA and USC.

Specific dates and times for each game will be announced after television selections are finalized. Some games may shift outside of the conference’s traditional Friday-Sunday windows pending those television selections and other factors.

Games on the final weekend of the regular season are scheduled for Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 to avoid a quick turnaround for teams playing on the first day of the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, which is scheduled for March 2-6 in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats are coming off their best season in program history after a historic run to the national title game, a last-second 54-53 loss to Stanford. The Wildcats finished the season 21-6 overall and 13-4 in regular-season conference play.

Arizona returns key players such as Sam Thomas, Cate Reese, Bendu Yeaney, Helena Pueyo, Olympian Shaina Pellington and Gold Medalist Lauren Ware.

The team is coached by former Wildcat star player Adia Barnes, who is in her fifth year as Arizona’s head coach.

2021-22 Pac-12 pairings

Home games in bold.

Dec. 31-Jan. 2 | at UCLA/USC

Jan. 7-9 | vs. Washington/Washington State

Jan. 14-16 | at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan 21-23 | vs. Colorado/Utah

Jan. 28-30 | at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 4-6 | vs. Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 11-13 | vs. Arizona State (one home, one away)

Feb. 18-20 | at Washington/Washington State

Feb. 24-26 | vs. UCLA/USC

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.