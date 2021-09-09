Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pac-12 announces 2021-22 women’s basketball weekly pairings

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes
Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 on Thursday, Sept. 9, released the weekly conference matchups and sites for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season.

Arizona will host its first conference games on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 against Washington and Washington State.

The Wildcats open their conference schedule Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in Los Angeles against UCLA and USC.

Specific dates and times for each game will be announced after television selections are finalized. Some games may shift outside of the conference’s traditional Friday-Sunday windows pending those television selections and other factors.

Games on the final weekend of the regular season are scheduled for Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 to avoid a quick turnaround for teams playing on the first day of the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, which is scheduled for March 2-6 in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats are coming off their best season in program history after a historic run to the national title game, a last-second 54-53 loss to Stanford. The Wildcats finished the season 21-6 overall and 13-4 in regular-season conference play.

Arizona returns key players such as Sam Thomas, Cate Reese, Bendu Yeaney, Helena Pueyo, Olympian Shaina Pellington and Gold Medalist Lauren Ware.

The team is coached by former Wildcat star player Adia Barnes, who is in her fifth year as Arizona’s head coach.

2021-22 Pac-12 pairings

Home games in bold.

Dec. 31-Jan. 2 | at UCLA/USC

Jan. 7-9 | vs. Washington/Washington State

Jan. 14-16 | at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan 21-23 | vs. Colorado/Utah

Jan. 28-30 | at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 4-6 | vs. Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 11-13 | vs. Arizona State (one home, one away)

Feb. 18-20 | at Washington/Washington State

Feb. 24-26 | vs. UCLA/USC

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) faces a first-degree murder charge. He and Anthony Salcido Sr....
UPDATE: Police records bring out new details in woman’s murder
According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Farmers Investment Co. closing its pecan processing plant
Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting on Tucson’s south side.
Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s south side
Officers and crews work to clear the road.
One injured in rollover crash in Marana

Latest News

This will be the first year that Pima County will not contribute financially to the Arizona...
Pima County reallocates Arizona Bowl funds to youth program
The University of Arizona Wildcats opened the Jedd Fisch era against the BYU Cougars in Las...
BYU Cougars down Arizona Wildcats 24-16 in Vegas Kickoff Classic
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) rolls out to...
AP sources: Big 12 moving quickly to add 4 new members
Arizona basketball names Steve Robinson as assistant coach