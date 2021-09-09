Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Phoenix police investigating attack that left children ‘seriously injured’

Aerial video shows crime tape around one of the two-story apartment buildings in the complex.
Aerial video shows crime tape around one of the two-story apartment buildings in the complex.(AZ Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a crime where children were attacked on Wednesday at a Phoenix apartment.  Fire crews were called out around 6 p.m. to the complex near 13th Street and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue.

Police said it was an “aggravated assault involving seriously injured children” but wouldn’t elaborate on what that meant or the condition of the victims.

Aerial video shows crime tape around one of the two-story apartment buildings in the complex. Two Phoenix Fire pickup trucks are blocking the entrance to the parking lot. Aerial video didn’t show any ambulances at the scene.

Maria Contreras, she got a call from her nephews saying police and firefighters were at the complex. “They heard noises but couldn’t describe what kind of noises,” Contreras said.

She was surprised something like this could happen in that area. “It’s actually pretty quiet here,” Contreras said. “It’s a really nice neighborhood. I don’t know why this is happening right now.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
The car’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined the driver...
Woman hit, killed while walking on Campbell Avenue
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Third man charged in viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting in Tucson’s southside.
Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s southside
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
Mu variant found in Pima County
The Mu variant has been found in Pima County
Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
Stand-off that started with domestic dispute sheds light on rising domestic violence