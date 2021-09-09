Phoenix police investigating attack that left children ‘seriously injured’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a crime where children were attacked on Wednesday at a Phoenix apartment. Fire crews were called out around 6 p.m. to the complex near 13th Street and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue.

Police said it was an “aggravated assault involving seriously injured children” but wouldn’t elaborate on what that meant or the condition of the victims.

Aerial video shows crime tape around one of the two-story apartment buildings in the complex. Two Phoenix Fire pickup trucks are blocking the entrance to the parking lot. Aerial video didn’t show any ambulances at the scene.

Maria Contreras, she got a call from her nephews saying police and firefighters were at the complex. “They heard noises but couldn’t describe what kind of noises,” Contreras said.

She was surprised something like this could happen in that area. “It’s actually pretty quiet here,” Contreras said. “It’s a really nice neighborhood. I don’t know why this is happening right now.”

