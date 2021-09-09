Advertise
Police: Man dies after confrontation with Tucson homeowner

During the confrontation, several gunshots were heard.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man died Wednesday, Sept. 8 after he was shot during a confrontation with a Tucson homeowner.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of East Fairmont Street around 8:15 p.m.

The TPD said officers found Franklin Scott Redmond, 29, shot and that he died at the scene.

Redmond was at a home in the area when the homeowner confronted him, according to TPD.

During the confrontation, several gunshots were heard.

TgThe incident is under investigation. As of Thursday, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-Crime.

