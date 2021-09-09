PREVIEW: Southern Arizona students may be at breaking point with return to classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona children have returned to class and are dealing with increased stress.

The pandemic cost our students a lot — not only academically but also emotionally.

Educators said they expected it but were not sure how bad it would be after being distanced from students throughout most of the pandemic.

KOLD Chief Investigative reporter Valerie Cavazos has been digging into the mental health issue.

Watch her report on KOLD at 6 p.m. You can catch it live at www.kold.com/live or check this story again later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.