Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s southside

Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting in Tucson’s southside.
Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting in Tucson’s southside.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting in Tucson’s southside on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Authorities say they were called to the area of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As of Wednesday night, no suspects had been arrested. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
The car’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined the driver...
Woman hit, killed while walking on Campbell Avenue
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Third man charged in viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

Aerial video shows crime tape around one of the two-story apartment buildings in the complex.
Phoenix police investigating attack that left children ‘seriously injured’
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
Mu variant found in Pima County
The Mu variant has been found in Pima County
Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
Stand-off that started with domestic dispute sheds light on rising domestic violence