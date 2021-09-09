Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s southside
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting in Tucson’s southside on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Authorities say they were called to the area of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As of Wednesday night, no suspects had been arrested. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
