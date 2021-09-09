Advertise
State Rep. Bret Roberts to resign

State Rep. Bret Roberts recently announced his resignation, effective Sept. 30.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Rep. Bret Roberts, R-11, announced his intention to leave his seat in the Arizona House of Representatives on Sept. 30.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you, the Republican caucus, and the entire House,” Roberts tweeted on Wednesday, Sept. 8

Roberts’ tweets did not specify why he planned to resign.

Earlier this year, Roberts backed bills that would limit civilian oversight of police.

