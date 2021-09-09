State Rep. Bret Roberts to resign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Rep. Bret Roberts, R-11, announced his intention to leave his seat in the Arizona House of Representatives on Sept. 30.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you, the Republican caucus, and the entire House,” Roberts tweeted on Wednesday, Sept. 8

Roberts’ tweets did not specify why he planned to resign.

Earlier this year, Roberts backed bills that would limit civilian oversight of police.

I'm writing to inform you of my resignation, effective September 30th, from my House seat in Legislative District 11.



