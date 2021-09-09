TEP asking customers to conserve energy in summer heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona is expected to see temperatures in the 100s over the next week, that’s why TEP is asking customers to conserve energy.

According to the company, despite efforts to prepare for the summer heat and unrelenting high temperatures, natural gas supply concerns are impacting the western energy grid.

TEP is asking customers to be cautious when using energy on September 9, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Conservation during on-peak hours supports service reliability, lowers costs for customers and helps ensure the availability of energy resources for all customers. During that time, TEP will coordinate with other regional utilities to ensure customers’ energy needs are met.

Below are some ways you can help the grid:

Avoid doing laundry, running pool pumps or washing dishes

Take shorter showers

Turn the thermostat up a few degrees (this can also help save you money)

Block out radiant heat with blinds or window treatments

For additional tips, visit TEP’s Beat the Peak page or CLICK HERE.

