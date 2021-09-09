Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TEP asking customers to conserve energy in summer heat

(WTVG)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona is expected to see temperatures in the 100s over the next week, that’s why TEP is asking customers to conserve energy.

According to the company, despite efforts to prepare for the summer heat and unrelenting high temperatures, natural gas supply concerns are impacting the western energy grid.

TEP is asking customers to be cautious when using energy on September 9, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Conservation during on-peak hours supports service reliability, lowers costs for customers and helps ensure the availability of energy resources for all customers. During that time, TEP will coordinate with other regional utilities to ensure customers’ energy needs are met.

Below are some ways you can help the grid:

  • Avoid doing laundry, running pool pumps or washing dishes
  • Take shorter showers
  • Turn the thermostat up a few degrees (this can also help save you money)
  • Block out radiant heat with blinds or window treatments

For additional tips, visit TEP’s Beat the Peak page or CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) faces a first-degree murder charge. He and Anthony Salcido Sr....
UPDATE: Police records bring out new details in woman’s murder
According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting on Tucson’s south side.
Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s south side
Farmers Investment Co. closing its pecan processing plant
Mu variant found in Pima County
Mu variant found in Pima County

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
Senate opposition leads White House to withdraw ATF nominee
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
The former operators of the classified site Backpage.com are accused of knowingly running ads...
Backpage trial recessed while one defendant gets virus test
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden to announce sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Nivek Isaiah Gastelum, 20
UPDATE: Police charge suspect involved in midtown Tucson homicide