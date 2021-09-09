TSA ups penalties for refusal to wear a mask

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Those who refuse to wear a mask at airports, on commercial aircrafts or in modes of transportation, such as passenger railroads and intercity bus services, will face heavier penalties.

According to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration, the new range of penalties will take effect on Friday, Sept. 10.

Fines will be between $500 and $100 for first offenders and between $1,000 and $3,000 for second offenders.

“Wearing a mask protects the traveling public and all of the personnel who make the travel experience safe, secure, and comfortable,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas was quoted as saying. “We will continue to enforce the mask mandate as long as necessary to protect public health and safety.”

TSA will put up signs at airports outlining the new penalties.

Those penalties are separate from civil penalties are separate from penalties imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration for unruly or unsafe behavior.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.