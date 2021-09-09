Tucson Fire Department to implement new recruitment process in 2022 to offset vacancies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department is working on implementing a new recruitment program to ensure a fully staffed department by 2022.

Chief Chuck Ryan said having a fully staffed department will reduce overtime pay and keep firefighters healthy and fresh.

“It takes about six months to get a recruitment class ready to go and the training portion is right around six months as well,” Ryan said. “With only doing one annual class, we never really keep pace with our retirements and our attrition.”

TFD currently has 21 vacant positions. Annually the department has one recruitment class, which brings in around 40 firefighters. The bi-annual approach the department plans to implement in 2022 will bring in around 80 firefighters to offset retirements.

“What will help us by doing a second recruit academy in the 2022 calendar year, it will help us stay ahead of that attrition curve,” Ryan said. “Right now we will graduate this current class in June of 2022, but we already know we will be in a deficit again of probably seven to 10 vacancies by the time those 40 probationary firefighters graduate.”

The department has an authorized head count of 632 sworn firefighters. Ryan said they want to be as close to that as possible in case people need to take time off or get sick.

“We still operate fully staffed. We have a program called Emergency Constant Staffing, where if we don’t have sufficient numbers of people signed up to work overtime on a voluntary basis, we will recall off-duty firefighters for 12 hours or hold people over for 12 hours to maintain that base level of service,” Ryan said.

Even though TFD is planning on implementing an approach to hire more firefighters, they have seen a steady decline in applicants to be first responders over the years. Ryan said leaders in the industry believe that’s due to a changed landscape for first responders.

“There’s been much greater awareness of the threat of occupational cancer, that’s a lot to ask someone to take on even though we provide them the best gear and training, it’s still a very real risk,” Ryan said. “The other piece of it is the changing dynamic, it’s not just fighting fires and responding to medical calls. it’s going to active shooter events, it’s civil unrest, it’s pandemics, it’s a changed landscape.”

TFD has also been actively working to increase the number of women interested in fighting fires in Tucson. Three women were in the last recruitment class. The department has started implementing a physical training class before the required test to help potential recruits train for the physical demands of the job.

“There is a standardized physical test that all applicants must pass called the CPAT (Candidates Physical Abilities Test) it’s been vetted by the U.S. Department of Justice, and it leveled the playing field in respects to both men and women,” Ryan said. “It’s a very challenging test, there’s a lot of upper body strength that goes into that, and not every female candidate is ready for that. That’s why we want to prepare the females as much as possible. I would love nothing more than to have more female firefighters in the city of Tucson.”

The 2021 recruitment class just finished written tests and will be going to physical training in January.

