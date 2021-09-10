Authorities investigating suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on the northwest side of Tucson Friday, Sept. 10.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is at a home in the 9400 block of North Crestone Drive, which is near Thornydale and Overton roads.

Crestone Driver, from Crestone Court to Highline Avenue, is closed during the investigation.

The scene is near two Marana USD schools, but the district said neither was placed on lockdown.

