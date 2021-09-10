Advertise
Authorities investigating suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on the northwest side of Tucson Friday, Sept....
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on the northwest side of Tucson Friday, Sept. 10.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on the northwest side of Tucson Friday, Sept. 10.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is at a home in the 9400 block of North Crestone Drive, which is near Thornydale and Overton roads.

Crestone Driver, from Crestone Court to Highline Avenue, is closed during the investigation.

The scene is near two Marana USD schools, but the district said neither was placed on lockdown.

Check back later for updates on this and other live, local, late breaking stories.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

