Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of...
Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(Source: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck’s “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival.

She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white mermaid body-hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. He was dapper in a black tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, Affleck waved to the crowd as he helped Lopez out of a black car and onto the red carpet.

For weeks the two haven’t been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Lopez’s coming apart with Alex Rodriguez.

Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel” also reunites Affleck and Matt Damon, with some Adam Driver thrown in.

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the confrontation, several gunshots were heard.
Police: Man dies after confrontation with Tucson homeowner
State Rep. Bret Roberts recently announced his resignation, effective Sept. 30.
State Rep. Bret Roberts to resign
A man was reportedly killed in an accident Thursday afternoon.
Man dies in accident at recycling center on Miracle Mile
Mu variant found in Pima County
Mu variant found in Pima County
Gov. Doug Ducey says Biden's new COVID-19 guidelines are "outrageous."
Gov. Ducey, AG Brnovich respond to Biden COVID-19 mandates

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
CDC finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID
The bones were found on the east side, police say.
Human bones found in Tucson wash
Gov. Ducey announces plan to strengthen 9/11 education in K-12 schools
The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted...
Court reinstates Florida ban on school mask mandates