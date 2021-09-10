Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a record breaking weekend awaits!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast this week turning our temperatures up and suppressing thunderstorm activity. Expect highs in the triple digits with only isolated storms.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

