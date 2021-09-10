Gov. Ducey announces plan to strengthen 9/11 education in K-12 schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey has announced plans to work with educators and lawmakers to make the teaching of the 9/11 terrorist attacks mandatory in Arizona’s schools.

“September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America,” Ducey was quoted as saying in a press release. “It shaped a generation, forever altering how we view the world, how the world views us and how we interact with each other. But as indelible as the memory of that tragic day is for many of us, the passage of time has taken an inevitable toll.”

A total of 14 states require students to receive instruction on the events of September 11. The governor’s office is partnering with Arizona State Board of Education, Representative Steve Kaiser, educators and other members of the Arizona Legislature to join these states.

According to the news release, Ducey plans to work collaboratively to present legislation during the next legislative session that will guarantee Arizona K-12 students to receive instruction on what occurred that day.

“Arizona’s children need to know our nation’s history — even the events that are hard to talk about,” said Representative Kaiser. “I look forward to working with Governor Ducey, educators, first responders, board members, and fellow legislators to get legislation focused on September 11 education passed next session.”

