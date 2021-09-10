Man behaving ‘erratically’ dies while in police custody in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man died while in custody in central Phoenix early Friday, Sept. 10.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell Road following multiple reports of a nude man in the middle of the road.

Police said in an attempt to keep the man safe, they tried to remove him from the road. As officers approached, the man allegedly became aggressive and began fighting with officers.

The man, who has not been identified, was then placed in handcuffs. The man allegedly started kicking so officers used leg restraints to move him to the side of the road.

The PPD then requested help from the Phoenix Fire Department. As crews were doing a medical evaluation on him, he lost consciousness and died.

