Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?

If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses.

He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.

But the chain won’t confirm that.

It tells USA Today that Grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that’s just a weird purple blob.

The McDonald’s social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They’ve updated the company’s Twitter profile to say, “Grimace is a close personal friend of mine.”

In a tweet, the social media team lamented that people always ask what Grimace is – and not how he is.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Bret Roberts recently announced his resignation, effective Sept. 30.
State Rep. Bret Roberts to resign
A man was reportedly killed in an accident Thursday afternoon.
Man dies in accident at recycling center on Miracle Mile
During the confrontation, several gunshots were heard.
Police: Man dies after confrontation with Tucson homeowner
Mu variant found in Pima County
Mu variant found in Pima County
Gov. Doug Ducey says Biden's new COVID-19 guidelines are "outrageous."
Gov. Ducey, AG Brnovich respond to Biden COVID-19 mandates

Latest News

9/11: then and now
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people covered in dust from the collapsed World Trade...
20 years later, fallout from toxic World Trade Center dust cloud grows
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden says GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules