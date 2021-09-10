PCSD investigates shooting near Drexel Heights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies were investigating after a shooting late Thursday, Sept. 9.

Deputies said the shooting took place near the 3100 block of West Tucker Street. As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and call 911 if they see any suspicious persons or activity nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

