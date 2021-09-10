Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PCSD investigates shooting near Drexel Heights

Deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects from a Thursday night shooting.
Deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects from a Thursday night shooting.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies were investigating after a shooting late Thursday, Sept. 9.

Deputies said the shooting took place near the 3100 block of West Tucker Street. As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and call 911 if they see any suspicious persons or activity nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) faces a first-degree murder charge. He and Anthony Salcido Sr....
UPDATE: Police records bring out new details in woman’s murder
According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting on Tucson’s south side.
Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s south side
Mu variant found in Pima County
Mu variant found in Pima County
Farmers Investment Co. closing its pecan processing plant

Latest News

Heart and Sol Top-tier pet volunteer
Heart and Sol Top-tier pet volunteer
TEP urges people to conserve power
TEP asks its customers to curtail energy use
SolSports rendering
Sports betting begins in Arizona, Tucsonans will have to wait a little longer to place a wager in-person
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan