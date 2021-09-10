Sports betting begins in Arizona, Tucsonans will have to wait a little longer to place a wager in-person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday morning, legal sports betting kicked off in Arizona. However, Tucson gamblers will have to wait a little longer to place a wager in-person.

Local tribes are taking some extra time to ensure they have a “winning” rollout.

Casino Del Sol hopes to launch “SolSports” in October. Right now, the Paradiso Lounge is under construction. When the project is complete, the lounge will have a new look and purpose.

“Lines will be posted and they will be adjusted throughout the day,” said Kim Van Amburg, the CEO of Casino Del Sol. “There will be in bet wagering, parlay.”

Renderings show what the 4,000-square-foot space will look like. SolSports will feature 60 flat screens, a high-definition video wall, seating for more than 100 people, a full bar, food service and six live betting windows.

SolSports rendering (Casino Del Sol)

With material delays due to the pandemic, Van Amburg says they didn’t want to “roll the dice” on the finished product. So, it will take a few more weeks to open, but she believes SolSports will have appeal mobile apps can’t compete with.

“The convenience of your phone at home is one thing,” said Van Amburg, “but I think the experience of a physical sportsbook - there’s just no comparison. You have the social aspect of it because people are giving each other a hard time about who is winning and who is losing.”

Desert Diamond plans to offer on-site sports betting.

Treena Parvello, the Director of Government and Public Relations for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, released the following statement:

“Desert Diamond Casinos is excited to move forward with sports and event wagering this fall. This new gaming option complements other major changes underway at our properties, including the rollout of new table games and additional gaming machines.

Sportsbooks are planned for our Tucson, Sahuarita and Glendale locations. Mobile event wagering will be conducted in partnership with a leading sports betting platform, and our strategy leverages our long-standing, well-regarded brand offering our valued Desert Diamond guests another gaming option for earning and redeeming rewards.

We are confident that these significant changes will further enhance the diverse entertainment experience you can only find at Desert Diamond Casinos.”

The Past President of the Rillito Race Track, Jaye Wells, says he is “disappointed” facilities like his were left off the list for on-site sports betting.

“I thought that was kind of a no-brainer because we are in the betting business,” he said.

Wells says the extra profits would have helped the racetrack recover faster from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

However, he still sees the value to Arizona as a whole.

“There is a big demand for this,” said Wells. “Overall, I have got to say bringing sportsbook into the state is a fabulous thing done by the Governor’s Office. We need every tax dollar we can get.”

Sports betting is projected to bring in $15 million dollars annually from taxes and fees to the state’s general fund.

