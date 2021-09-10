TEP asks its customers to curtail energy use

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is asking its customers to cut back on energy usage to help prevent rolling blackouts or outages in service.

It will be only the third time in two years TEP has done so.

At issue are the hot temperatures, not only in Tucson but throughout the west, which is straining the power grid. That strain means if TEP needs an extra source of energy, it’s likely nowhere to be found.

“We’re not in a situation at the moment where there are certainly going to be outages,” said TEP spokesman Joe Barrios. “But if we can reduce overall usage, it helps to insure that all of our customers will have the energy they need when they need it.”

TEP is asking its customers to curtail usage on Thursday, Sept. 9 and possibly the next day as well between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., which are peak hours.

Depending on the weather, if it remains hot, their request may continue into next week.

“We know there’s a concern today, we’ll have to see where things are at tomorrow and the beginning of next week,” Barrios said.

TEP wants its customers to set the thermostat to 78 degrees, forego doing laundry between those hours, refrain from using the dishwasher and other appliances, shut off the pool motor and other things which may use energy.

But TEP warns only do those things if it’s not going to do harm to anyone in the household. Don’t turn off needed medical devices.

“It’s a concern but at the same time we don’t see any circumstances where we expect that there’s going to be outages,” Barrios said.

He added, in the past, when customers have been asked to cut energy use, there’s been significant compliance.

