Wildcats won’t require proof of vaccination, negative COVID test from fans at games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats won’t have to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated or a negative COVID test from at least 72 hours before games.

Instead, athletic director Dave Heeke said, fans are expected to use the honor system.

Masks will also not be required in the stands.

The guidelines are in keeping with the University of Arizona’s current mask guidelines, which only require that masks be worn in indoor spaces.

However, face coverings will be required in the stadium’s restrooms, and fans will be required to show their masks before they’re admitted.

Head coach Jedd Fisch said he anticipates the stands will be full at next weekend’s game against San Diego state. On Thursday morning, Heeke said, over 35,000 tickets had been sold.

“I’ve always said the best thing about college football is the pageantry, the fanbase and the energy,” Fisch said.

