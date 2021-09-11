Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more triple digits for your Sunday. An excessive heat warning will go into effect for some tomorrow morning

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot and dry conditions continue for much of southern Arizona into the middle of next week. A few weather systems passing north of us will help nudge high pressure further south, allowing our temperatures to drop a few degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 109F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

