FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more triple digits for your Sunday. An excessive heat warning will go into effect for some tomorrow morning
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot and dry conditions continue for much of southern Arizona into the middle of next week. A few weather systems passing north of us will help nudge high pressure further south, allowing our temperatures to drop a few degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 109F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
