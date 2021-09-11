Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff in honor of 9/11 victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered at half-staff Saturday, September 11, in honor of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.

“Today, we send special thoughts and prayers to the families of those who lost a loved one as a result of the 9/11 terror attack on our nation. And we remember and mourn the life of Gary Bird, the sole Arizonan who was killed on that horrible day,” Ducey said.

“Please join me in remembering the fallen from this day. And join me in honoring our troops, who fight for a future in which such a terrible event never happens again. God bless our troops, God bless our first responders, and God bless the United States of America.”

