KOLD Investigates: Tucson residents say apartment complex is in disrepair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A handful of residents at a Tucson apartment complex say their management has stopped responding to maintenance requests, leaving their homes in major disrepair.

Monsoon storms could be to blame for some of the damage that has left one family homeless and others angry that repairs still haven’t been made.

Residents gave the KOLD Investigates team a tour of their units at Bellevue Estates Apartments.

Jacina Flemons, who lives in a second floor unit, showed us where a portion of the ceiling in her living room collapsed.

Flemons said she was standing under it when it came crashing down, but she is thankful it did not land on two-year-old King.

Flemons said she called emergency maintenance, but weeks later, no repairs have been made, and now the air conditioning doesn’t work.

The family turned to the City of Tucson who sent out an inspector.

A copy of the inspection detail which reads, “No working AC, the ceiling in the living areas is water damaged causing drywall to collapse, which has exposed wood frame, insulation, and some kind of black substance.”

The inspection goes on to say there is a hole in the closet bedroom that is in disrepair allowing for insects and roaches to enter. The floor is sinking in the bathroom and the dishwasher is smoking when in use.

“It’s a violation to the property manager. She tried to call him, no answer,” Flemons said.

It is a lack of communication documented in the report, which states, “absolutely no contact from management, inspector will condemn the unit at this time.”

Lena Knew and her nine-year-old son live in the apartment directly under Flemons and said she has damage to her ceiling as well.

“Here in the bathroom, it was just pouring down,” Knew said. “They came and looked at it and said it’s not leaking anymore we will come and fix it another day. They never came back.”

Knew said that was in May.

Resident Kevin Hand said he is really concerned about unlevel flooring by his front door.

“I slipped and fell and nailed my back and my head,” Hand said.

Adrianna Pressley, another Bellevue Estates Apartments resident, said the floor in her unit is one of her biggest concerns too.

“This floor right here, it’s about to fall in,” Pressley said.

“We don’t know where we are going to be tonight,” Flemons said.

We called the management company, SB Properties, on Sept. 10.

The person who answered the phone said they took over the property on Aug. 13. He said management just learned about the condemned unit on Sept.10, despite the notice of violation being posted on the unit a week earlier.

Management said they are going through work orders right now.

KOLD News 13 has contacted the Red Cross on behalf of the Flemons family.

