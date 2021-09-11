KOLD Investigates: TUSD adds more than 700 from last year’s count

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are 773 more students in the Tucson Unified School District, compared to the 40-day count last school year.

Breaking it down, the district reports K-8 schools and high schools have gains while the middle schools are down.

But has TUSD reached pre-pandemic levels?

The district lost nearly 2,800 students last school year, a 6% drop. They only gained 773 this year, recovering about a quarter of the students.

These enrollment counts are important because school funds are tied to them.

We’ve shown you the enrollment counts in the largest districts in our region, and most districts have reached or are near full-recovery.

Sunnyside and Nogales districts lost more students this year.

