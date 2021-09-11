Advertise
Man facing DUI charge following golf cart crash

(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a DUI charge following a golf cart accident that happened on Friday, Sept. 10 in Sahuarita.

According to officials, Sahuarita officers responded to the 2000 block of East Old Stone House Trail.

Upon arrival, officers learned that five men were riding on a two-seater golf cart when the driver made an abrupt movement, causing one of the passengers to fall off the golf cart. The passenger was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers contacted the remaining four people and found that the driver, 29-year-old Aric Joseph Myers, showed signs of impairment. He has been booked into Pima County Jail for one count of driving under the influence, aggravated assault, endangerment, and reckless driving, police say.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Sahuarita Police Department by calling 9-1-1 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday.

