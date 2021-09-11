Retired detective reflects on face to face encounter with hijacker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday, Sept. 11 marks 20 years since the deadly terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

As the years have gone by and investigations have been completed, we learn more and more and the roots of those responsible for the attacks. Some lead back to southern Arizona.

“I remember it vividly,” said Benjamin Jimenez. “Young male, he was Muslim, Islamic he had curly, wavy hair, it was almost like a small afro, T-shirt maybe jeans, he looked like a student.”

Retired Tucson Police Department Detective Ben Jimenez is describing Hani Hanjour, the man investigators say hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 on September 11, 2001 and flew it into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on board and 125 on the ground.

11-years before the attacks, in 1990, Jimenez had a brief conversation with Hanjour. The detective was investigating the murder of Iman Rashad Kahlifa at a mosque near the University of Arizona near where Hanjour lived at the time.

“We were assigned to canvas the neighborhood and get information,” said Jinenez.

Jimenez was looking for a suspect in the case who had listed Hanjour’s address as his residence.

“It was small one bedroom, I saw some things in the kitchen area but, I don’t remember any photos,” said Jimenez. “It did look like there were two or three people living there, there was plenty of clothes. It was kind of a messy apartment.”

Jimenez says at the time he felt Hanjour was being evasive.

“He said he didn’t know him but he may have been there before, he says he doesn’t know why he left that address as his residence,” said Jimenez. “They were trained to blend in they were trained to assimilate to be like Americans.”

That is exactly what happened. Jimenez says he didn’t know Hanjour was a suspect in the attacks until the FBI reached out to him.

“They contacted us and asked us if there was anything significant about our interview with Hanjour,” said Jimenez.

According to the FBI commission report, Hanjour moved to Mesa, and enrolled in flight school in Scottsdale.

“We were upset, so kind of shocking to know we had talked to this suspect who had flown a plane into the Pentagon,” said Jimenez. “It was shocking to everybody.”

Jimenez says like most people on Sept. 11, 2001, he was glued to the TV in disbelief. Today, after 20 years have passed, the feelings are still raw.

“Now that 9/11 happens every year, I think of that its burned in my memory, I always remember we interviewed this guy.” said Jimenez.

Jimenez is a father, he believes the somber feelings on 9/11 and the days following stuck with his kids. His sons all served in Afghanistan because they wanted to serve and protect their country.

