See how locals plan to remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People throughout Southern Arizona are gathering on Saturday, Sept. 11, on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The organizers of these ceremonies and festivals say they’re in honor of those who lost their lives and the first responders who risked their lives in the aftermath that day.

The following events will be held that day. If you know of any other events happening on Saturday, send an email to desk@kold.com

Country station Kiim-FM is building a “Healing Field” at Field 5 in Tucson’s Rillito Park, where 2,977 American flags will be flown, each representing those who died on 9/11. The public can visit from dawn until 10 a.m. that day. For more information, click HERE

The Prickly Pear JAMboree in Vail will honor those lost in the attacks, locals who died of COVID-19 and U.S. service members who lost their lives in combat. The event is set to start at 8 a.m. with a parade starting from Christ Lutheran Vail Church, traveling down East Colossal Cave Road and ending at Hacienda del Lago. There will be a pop-up art installation at the parade and 200 red and white poppies will line the route. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., a block party at Hacienda del Lago will feature vendors, a car show, an area for kids and live music. At 7 p.m., there will be a solemn tribute to commemorate 9/11.

Santa Cruz County Patriots’ 9/11 memorial motorcade is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the Sonoita Fairgrounds, and will travel through Patagonia, Nogales and Rio Rico before stopping at the Tubac Jack’s restaurant. Click HERE for more details.

The City of Nogales is hosting a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. at Jesus Cordova Park, in front of the police station.

The Lantern Festival in Benson will be dedicated in honor of 9/11′s victims and the first responders who responded that day. Organizers say the sky will light up with hundreds of lanterns, which carry messages of hope, love, happiness and peace. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page

Therapeutic Riding of Tucson 23rd annual gala, named “HEROES, Hearts and Horses,” will be held at Loews Ventana Canyon’s Kiva Patio. The gala is presented by the Donegan Burns Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits children, and will be a hybrid event, offering both in-person and virtual options. There will be a silent auction, and funds raised from the event will go toward TROT’s equine therapy programs. Donations to TROT can be made HERE. For more information about the gala, contact Margaux DeConcini at mdeconcini@trotarizona.org or 520-749-2360 ext. 602.

