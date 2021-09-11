TRAFFIC ALERT: Oracle Road closed at Rillito following deadly collision involving a pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian that happened on Oracle Road on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Northbound and southbound of Oracle Road is shutdown at Rillito. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and an investigation is underway.

