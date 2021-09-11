Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Oracle Road closed at Rillito following deadly collision involving a pedestrian

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian that happened on Oracle Road on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Northbound and southbound of Oracle Road is shutdown at Rillito. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson
State Rep. Bret Roberts recently announced his resignation, effective Sept. 30.
State Rep. Bret Roberts to resign
The bones were found on the east side, police say.
Human bones found in Tucson wash
During the confrontation, several gunshots were heard.
Police: Man dies after confrontation with Tucson homeowner
Residents at a Tucson apartment complex say maintenance has left apartments in disrepair
KOLD Investigates: Tucson residents say apartment complex is in disrepair

Latest News

Officers and crews work to clear the road.
One injured in rollover crash in Marana
The crash happened at Los Reales Road and Camino Libertad on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
UPDATE: Pedestrian fighting for life, suspect detained after hit-and-run on Los Reales Road
The car’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined the driver...
Woman hit, killed while walking on Campbell Avenue
Why, Arizona, is about 120 miles west of Tucson.
UPDATE: Highway officials open northbound SR 85 after crash near Why