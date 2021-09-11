Advertise
UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in connection with a suspicious death that happened on Friday, Sept 10.

According to officials, deputies responded to the 9400 block of North Crestone Drive, which is near Thornydale and Overton roads.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man inside the residence with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 60-year-old Charles Ashworth.

Detectives say collected evidence led to the arrest of 47-year-old Agustin Lopez. Lopez has been charged with first degree murder and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The investigation remains ongoing.

