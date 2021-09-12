FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat today and tomorrow for central and western Pima county, portions of Pinal county
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 PM tomorrow. Daytime highs will range from 106-111F. Temperatures fall closer to mid-September normals by the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
