Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

San Diego State leads Arizona 35-7 at halftime of Wildcats’ home opener

The University of Arizona Wildcats hosted San Diego State in their home opener on Saturday,...
The University of Arizona Wildcats hosted San Diego State in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Diego State came out swinging and connected on several huge plays to take a 35-7 halftime lead over Arizona in the Wildcats’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 11.

Jordan Brookshire threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground for San Diego State (1-0). The Aztecs also scored on a blocked punt return.

San Diego State was up 21-0 before the Wildcats got on the board with Gunner Cruz’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Berryhill III.

The Aztecs outgained the Wildcats 344 yards to 106 and had 15 first downs to only three for Arizona.

Arizona (0-1) is looking to snap a 13-game losing streak and hasn’t won since a 35-30 victory over Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson
Residents at a Tucson apartment complex say maintenance has left apartments in disrepair
KOLD Investigates: Tucson residents say apartment complex is in disrepair
State Rep. Bret Roberts recently announced his resignation, effective Sept. 30.
State Rep. Bret Roberts to resign
The bones were found on the east side, police say.
Human bones found in Tucson wash
During the confrontation, several gunshots were heard.
Police: Man dies after confrontation with Tucson homeowner

Latest News

UArizona alumni's football worlds collide
UArizona alum cheers Wildcats on in spirit
UArizona alumni's football worlds collide
Dan Wray cheers Wildcats on in spirt
The University of Arizona will host a public tribute for former men’s basketball head coach...
Public invited to tribute for legendary UArizona coach Lute Olson on Sunday, Sept. 12
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston