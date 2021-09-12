San Diego State leads Arizona 35-7 at halftime of Wildcats’ home opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Diego State came out swinging and connected on several huge plays to take a 35-7 halftime lead over Arizona in the Wildcats’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 11.

Jordan Brookshire threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground for San Diego State (1-0). The Aztecs also scored on a blocked punt return.

San Diego State was up 21-0 before the Wildcats got on the board with Gunner Cruz’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Berryhill III.

The Aztecs outgained the Wildcats 344 yards to 106 and had 15 first downs to only three for Arizona.

Arizona (0-1) is looking to snap a 13-game losing streak and hasn’t won since a 35-30 victory over Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019.

