Bicyclist dies after struck by car on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist died after being struck by a car on Oracle Road Saturday, Sept. 11

The crash happened at approximately 1:05 p.m. near the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Rillito Street, south of West Grant Road.

Tucson Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity and age of the bicyclist are being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigators. An officer determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Investigating officers determined that the bicyclist was riding south on Oracle Road when she abruptly cut across southbound lanes. At that time, the car was traveling south on Oracle and was not able to avoid striking the bicyclist.

Unsafe movement on the roadway by the bicyclist is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this point.

