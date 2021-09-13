Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after struck by car on Oracle Road

The crash happened at approximately 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, near the intersection of...
The crash happened at approximately 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, near the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Rillito Street.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist died after being struck by a car on Oracle Road Saturday, Sept. 11

The crash happened at approximately 1:05 p.m. near the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Rillito Street, south of West Grant Road.

Tucson Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity and age of the bicyclist are being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigators. An officer determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Investigating officers determined that the bicyclist was riding south on Oracle Road when she abruptly cut across southbound lanes. At that time, the car was traveling south on Oracle and was not able to avoid striking the bicyclist.

Unsafe movement on the roadway by the bicyclist is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this point.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson
Man facing DUI charge following golf cart crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Residents at a Tucson apartment complex say maintenance has left apartments in disrepair
KOLD Investigates: Tucson residents say apartment complex is in disrepair
Officers investigating deadly collision involving a pedestrian

Latest News

First responders went into the water and were able to get the child out after the crash on...
Boy dies after off-road vehicle accident in Salt River in Phoenix
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big spending
President Joe Biden said school districts that are trying to keep their students safe should...
White House plan would help schools skirt Ducey ban on mask mandates
A Texas law banning abortions at six weeks went into effect at the beginning of this month.
Opposing groups weigh in on how Texas abortion bill could impact other states