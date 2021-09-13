Boy dies after off-road vehicle accident in Salt River in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 10-year-old boy has died after the off-road vehicle he was riding in crashed into the Salt River and he was trapped underwater.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) accident Saturday evening, Sept. 11, near 71st Avenue and Roeser Road. A man was riding a Razr UTV with the boy when it crashed.

MCSO says the UTV overturned, trapping the child underwater. Two deputies went into the water and were able to get the child out. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors were not able to save him.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the accident; no other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.