Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Don Collier, an actor with ties to Tucson, died on Monday, Sept. 13 after a decades-long career

The Wild Bunch Film Festival, based in Willcox, confirmed Collier’s death in a Facebook post and said the actor was considered a friend of the festival, having attended several of its events since the mid ‘90s.

He also served as grand marshal of the Tucson Rodeo Parade in 1997.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Collier died of lung cancer.

Collier was best known for his roles in Western films and TV shows, like “The High Chaparral,” “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke.”

Collier also appeared in the 1993 film “Tombstone,” much of which was filmed at Old Tucson Studios. Later he narrated “The Desert Speaks,” a University of Arizona documentary series.

