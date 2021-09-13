Advertise
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92

Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.
Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.(Dan Marries)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Don Collier, an actor with ties to Tucson, died on Monday, Sept. 13 after a decades-long career

The Wild Bunch Film Festival, based in Willcox, confirmed Collier’s death in a Facebook post and said the actor was considered a friend of the festival, having attended several of its events since the mid ‘90s.

He also served as grand marshal of the Tucson Rodeo Parade in 1997.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Collier died of lung cancer.

Collier was best known for his roles in Western films and TV shows, like “The High Chaparral,” “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke.”

Collier also appeared in the 1993 film “Tombstone,” much of which was filmed at Old Tucson Studios. Later he narrated “The Desert Speaks,” a University of Arizona documentary series.

