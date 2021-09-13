Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits continue!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 PM today for central and western Pima county through the Phoenix metro. Daytime highs will range from 106-111F. This does not include the Tucson metro. Triple digits look to stick around through much of the workweek, with double digits returning for the weekend.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

