Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PD: No survivors after small plane crash in Lake Havasu City Airport

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the Sept. 12, 2021, crash of...
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the Sept. 12, 2021, crash of a small plane near Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
By Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - There are no survivors after a small plane went down at the Lake Havasu City Airport, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, as the plane was taking off.

When police arrived, they said the single-engine Cessna 177RG was fully engulfed in flames. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded and was able to put out the fire within a few minutes.

The FAA says it will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Man facing DUI charge following golf cart crash
Residents at a Tucson apartment complex say maintenance has left apartments in disrepair
KOLD Investigates: Tucson residents say apartment complex is in disrepair
Officers investigating deadly collision involving a pedestrian

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
A house in Goodyear went up in flames Sunday, Sept. 12, around 9 p.m., sending two people to...
Two adults injured after a huge house fire in Goodyear
Allister Adel said she'll be in daily contact with leadership team at the Maricopa County...
Maricopa County attorney seeks treatment for ‘unhealthy coping behaviors’