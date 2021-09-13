Advertise
Thursday event to offer free dental care to kids at Boys and Girls Clubs

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson are getting a free dental check up and tips on keeping teeth clean courtesy of the Tucson Roadrunners, Delta Dental of Arizona and TeamSmile.

According to a news release from the Roadrunners, 50 dental professionals, dental students and volunteers will be onsite at the Jim and Vicki Click Clubhouse, located at 1935 South Clubhouse Boulevard. Parents and guardians of kids who participate are asked to park in the Pima Community College parking lot behind the clubhouse.

The event is slated to last from noon to 6 p.m. Dusty, the Roadrunners’ mascot, will be there between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Everyone who comes will get a gift bag that includes and instruction booklet on brushing, floss, toothpaste, a toothbrush and several items from the Roadrunners.

