Tucson International Airport planning road construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Visitors to the Tucson International Airport should plan to give themselves extra time to get there, airport officials announced Monday, Sept. 13.

According to a news release, a road improvement project will restrict or limit areas around the airport’s parking garage and rental car area at several different times throughout the fall.

Construction is expected on the following dates:

Sept. 17 through Sept. 29 on Airport Drive, which will be closed between Tucson Boulevard and Los Reales Road.

Sept. 30 through Oct. 21 on Los Reales Road, where crews plan to work on one lane at a time between Airport Drive and cargo facilities to the southwest.

Oct. 22 through Nov 29. Construction during these dates is not expected to affect traffic.

