Two adults injured after a huge house fire in Goodyear

A house in Goodyear went up in flames Sunday, Sept. 12, around 9 p.m., sending two people to...
A house in Goodyear went up in flames Sunday, Sept. 12, around 9 p.m., sending two people to the hospital.(AZ Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A house in Goodyear went up in flames Sunday, Sept. 12, around 9 p.m. near Van Buren Street and Citrus Avenue, sending two people to the hospital.

Goodyear Battalion Chief Eric Kleinschmidt on Monday morning says multiple jurisdictions responded to a “fully involved” house fire. Kleinschmidt says the first crews on the scene reported an explosion as they arrived. ATF was called to assist in the investigation to help determine the cause. Arizona’s Family drone video showed an ATF command van outside the completely burned home.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire and protect nearby homes. Goodyear police have secured the home and will continue to investigate. No further information has been released.

Kleinschmidt says two adults were taken to hospital with possible burn injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

