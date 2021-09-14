Advertise
Casa Grande couple arrested, accused of sex trafficking minor

39-year-old Brooke Santiago (left) and 28-year-old Derrick Newman (right).
39-year-old Brooke Santiago (left) and 28-year-old Derrick Newman (right).(Casa Grande Police Department)
By AZ Family Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande couple has been arrested after, police say, officers found evidence they had been sex trafficking a minor, among other alleged crimes.

According to Casa Grande police, officers responded to the Siegel Select Extended Stay on Sept. 9 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to 39-year-old Brooke Santiago and the alleged victim. While investigating, police say officers found significant evidence that Santiago was actively involved in sex trafficking, including trafficking the minor. Officers also allegedly found evidence that Santiago’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Derrick Newman, was involved with sex trafficking the minor.

Detectives responded and collected several items, including digital evidence, and interviewed Newman, Santiago, and the alleged victim. Santiago was arrested and faces charges of child sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a minor, and prostitution. Newman was arrested at the MainStay Suites on Sept. 12, and faces charges of child sex trafficking, sexual conduct with a minor, and pandering. Both will have their recommended charges sent to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

Casa Grande police say detectives are working with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office on this ongoing investigation.

