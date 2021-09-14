Advertise
Davis-Monthan conducting emergency drills through Thursday

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will conduct emergency drills, which may cause loud noises in the area.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base who hear loud noises and announcements this week shouldn’t worry.

D-M personnel are hosting emergency drills through Thursday, Sept. 16.

According to a news release from D-M, sirens or the Giant Voice Mass Notification System may be heard in the area starting Monday, Sept. 13.

The drills will evaluate the base’s preparedness to respond to an emergency. Personnel and visitors can expect temporary changes and increased security measures on the base.

There may be delays at gates, base lockdowns, security personnel and firefighters at the drills and customer service delays.

