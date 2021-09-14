FIRST ALERT FORECAST: above average temperatures continue!
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits look to stick around through much of the workweek, with double digits returning for the weekend. Only a small chance of rain this weekend.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
FRIDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
