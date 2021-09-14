Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: above average temperatures continue!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits look to stick around through much of the workweek, with double digits returning for the weekend. Only a small chance of rain this weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

