Governor Ducey’s federal assistance request approved by FEMA

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey’s request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was approved for monsoon storm damage recovery on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The assistance is specifically for Apache, Coconino and Navajo counties in northern Arizona because of the major damage to public infrastructure in the area.

“Communities across Arizona have been devastated by severe storms and flooding,” the governor said in a statement. “Despite the challenges that have come their way, Apache, Coconino and Navajo Counties have done incredible work to recover, rebuild and move forward. The assistance from FEMA will strengthen these recovery efforts and help local communities get back on their feet.”

The governor’s request was sent Sept. 2 and makes funding available to state, tribal and local governments as well as certain eligible private nonprofit organizations. Under this cost-sharing agreement FEMA will reimburse 75%, the state will reimburse 15% and local governments will incur a 10% cost share.

This comes after President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration for the affected counties. That will provide additional funding for eligible emergency response costs, emergency protective measures and the repair of damaged infrastructure.

