“I’m coming home, I’m coming home”

Tucson boy wins another health battle, discharged from Phoenix Children’s Hospital
By Hannah Tiede
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A kidney transplant, cancer and now COVID-19. One Tucson boy has faced more health battles in his four young years than many face in a lifetime.

“I’m coming home, coming home. Tell the world I’m coming home,” sang Avery Schillinger as he was discharged from Phoenix Children’s Hospital this weekend.

Avery was a miracle from the start, according to his mother, Jessica.

“Avery has been considered immunocompromised since he was born,” Jessica said.

Avery was born without working kidneys. In 2019, Jessica got the call they were desperately waiting for. However, his new kidney came with new complications. Avery got cancer shortly after his transplant.

“It’s a cancer that can be formed when you’re going through kidney failure and all the medications that we are giving him,” Jessica said. “It did go away.”

Avery is in remission. Things were looking up until he came down with a fever a few weeks ago.

“We caught it really, really quickly,” said Jessica. “Dad caught it really fast.”

Avery was rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where he was able to fight COVID-19 without going on a ventilator.

“It was really hard,” said Jessica. “When a kid has COVID at the Children’s Hospital, they can’t be together [with other children] and only one parent gets to be there.”

Seeing him pull through, yet again, with a big smile on his face inspires Jessica.

“He is absolutely the strongest person I have ever known in my entire life,” said Jessica. “He is only 4, but seriously I couldn’t deal with anything that he deals with.”

“I’m proud [of him],” said Avery’s 7-year-old sister, Audrey.

Avery’s fight is not over. He is on daily anti-rejection medication and may need another transplant in the future.

Friends of the Schillinger’s have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the travel expenses associated with Avery’s most recent stay at Phoenix Children’s.

