PACC party to close out “Clear the Shelters” effort

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a “thank you,” to those who helped the Pima Animal Care Center with overcrowding at its shelter this summer, the nonprofit is hosting a party on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The party is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, located at 4000 North Silverbell Road. There will be food trucks and prizes, like cat trees, kennels, toys and treats, according to a news release from the center.

The PACC’s partner, Friends of the Pima Animal Care Center, will also hold a clothing sale at the event.

“We wanted to thank Pima County for their help when we put out the S.O.S. earlier this summer,” Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services, was quoted as saying. “Thanks to adopters and fosters, we were able to get pets out of places like the meet and greet rooms. We still have a long way to go to feel comfortable, but we think it’s important to celebrate even the small victories!”

PACC says it is still caring for many large dogs, and often starts the day with two or three empty kennels. PACC says the abundance of large dogs is partially due to healthy strays being brought to the shelter, an increase in calls to Pet Support, dogs that prefer to not share a kennel and an influx of Animal Protection Service investigations.

Adoption fees for shelter pets are being waived until Sept. 19, but there is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog and $50 reserve fees. The shelter is also seeking foster homes, and those who want to help a pet and its family can become Safety Net fosters.

“What’s great about Safety Net fostering is that you can help a pet owner in crisis while they work through it,” Dangler said. “You foster their pet until they can get back on their feet and their pet goes back home to them. It’s a great way to help and we think there may be more of a need for it as this pandemic stretches toward the end of the year.”

